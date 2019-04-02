Listen Live Sports

Cashner scheduled to start for Orioles at Blue Jays

April 2, 2019 3:15 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (3-1, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-3, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (0-1, 13.50 ERA) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division play in 2018. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.85 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.41.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division play in 2018. Baltimore hit .239 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 242 total doubles last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

