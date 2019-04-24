Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Castellanos scores in 9th minute, NYCFC tops Fire 1-0

April 24, 2019 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored in the ninth minute to help New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (2-1-5) won its second straight game after opening the season with a six-match winless streak. Chicago (2-3-3) had its four-game unbeaten stretch come to an end. It has never won at Yankee Stadium.

Héber dribbled it along the left sideline on a counter attack and sent a cross in front of the goal for a sliding finish by Castellanos. Last week, Héber made his first MLS start, and had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over D.C. United.

Chicago goalkeeper David Ousted got a hand on Maximiliano Moralez’s breakaway shot in the 58th minute to deflect it off the crossbar, and denied a penalty-kick attempt in second-half stoppage time. Chicago coach Veljko Paunovic was ejected in the 79th minute.

Advertisement

New York City had its third shutout in four home games this season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.