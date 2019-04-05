Listen Live Sports

Cavaliers-Kings, Box

April 5, 2019 12:12 am
 
CLEVELAND (104)

Osman 7-11 0-0 17, Nance Jr. 5-11 0-0 11, Zizic 7-9 0-2 14, Sexton 8-14 0-1 19, Knight 1-7 2-2 5, Adel 0-1 0-0 0, Chriss 3-6 0-0 6, Stauskas 1-3 1-2 4, Nwaba 3-6 0-0 6, Clarkson 9-13 2-2 22. Totals 44-81 5-9 104.

SACRAMENTO (117)

Barnes 3-10 2-3 9, Bjelica 4-11 1-1 10, Cauley-Stein 4-4 0-0 8, Fox 6-14 3-4 16, Hield 9-16 0-0 23, Brewer 1-1 0-0 2, Bagley III 7-16 0-0 15, Koufos 4-7 0-1 8, Ferrell 3-5 1-1 8, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 18. Totals 48-97 7-10 117.

Cleveland 22 29 33 20—104
Sacramento 29 28 36 24—117

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-25 (Sexton 3-5, Osman 3-5, Clarkson 2-5, Stauskas 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Knight 1-3, Chriss 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Adel 0-1), Sacramento 14-38 (Hield 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Ferrell 1-2, Fox 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Bagley III 1-4, Bjelica 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 50 (Nance Jr. 16), Sacramento 36 (Cauley-Stein 9). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Zizic 4), Sacramento 28 (Fox 10). Total Fouls_Cleveland 13, Sacramento 14. Technicals_Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Delay of game). A_17,583 (17,608).

