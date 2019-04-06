Listen Live Sports

Cavaliers-Warriors, Box

April 6, 2019 12:52 am
 
CLEVELAND (114)

Osman 6-12 2-2 15, Nance Jr. 6-10 0-0 13, T.Thompson 4-8 4-6 12, Sexton 10-21 4-4 27, Knight 3-10 0-0 6, Chriss 0-2 2-2 2, Zizic 4-8 4-4 12, Stauskas 1-4 2-2 4, Clarkson 4-15 0-0 10, Nwaba 5-7 3-3 13. Totals 43-97 21-23 114.

GOLDEN STATE (120)

Durant 7-14 0-0 15, Green 8-14 1-1 20, Bogut 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 12-21 7-7 40, K.Thompson 5-15 0-0 11, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-3 0-0 6, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 5-6 0-0 14, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-87 8-8 120.

Cleveland 26 23 35 30—114
Golden State 36 32 31 21—120

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-30 (Sexton 3-7, Clarkson 2-6, Nance Jr. 1-3, Osman 1-6, Stauskas 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Knight 0-5), Golden State 20-37 (Curry 9-12, Cook 4-5, Green 3-7, Jerebko 2-2, Durant 1-3, K.Thompson 1-7, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 48 (Nance Jr. 14), Golden State 38 (Green 8). Assists_Cleveland 21 (Sexton, Clarkson 4), Golden State 29 (Durant 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 11, Golden State 21. Technicals_Knight. A_19,596 (19,596).

