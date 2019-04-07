Cavs, Drew put off discussion on future until after season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said he has not spoken with the club’s front office about his future with the team.

Drew, who became Cleveland’s coach when Tyronn Lue was fired in October after six games, said before Sunday’s game against San Antonio that the sides decided to wait until the season ends before discussing what’s next. Cleveland hosts Charlotte in its season finale on Tuesday.

Drew has done a commendable job for the Cavaliers, who have dealt with injuries all season while rebuilding. Rookie guard Collin Sexton has steadily improved and the team has played with energy and been competitive despite a young and ever-changing roster.

When he was promoted, Drew said he didn’t want to be an interim coach and fought the team for a pay raise. He got a new deal, which includes a team option for the 2019-20 season.

If the Cavaliers chose not to retain him, Drew will receive a buyout payment.

