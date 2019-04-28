Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Bucks, Box

April 28, 2019 3:22 pm
 
BOSTON (112)

Tatum 2-7 0-0 4, Horford 8-16 1-2 20, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, Irving 12-21 0-0 26, J.Brown 8-14 0-0 19, Hayward 5-8 2-2 13, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 2, Theis 2-2 0-0 4, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 1-1 1-2 4, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 4-8 1-2 11. Totals 47-87 5-8 112.

MILWAUKEE (90)

Middleton 5-12 3-3 16, Antetokounmpo 7-21 5-10 22, Lopez 1-5 0-0 3, Bledsoe 1-5 4-6 6, S.Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Mirotic 5-9 0-0 13, Ilyasova 3-9 3-3 9, Hill 4-8 0-2 9, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Connaughton 2-10 0-0 5, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-89 15-24 90.

Boston 26 26 36 24—112
Milwaukee 17 33 21 19— 90

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-31 (Horford 3-5, J.Brown 3-7, Rozier 2-5, Irving 2-5, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Morris 1-3, Tatum 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1), Milwaukee 13-39 (Middleton 3-4, Mirotic 3-4, Antetokounmpo 3-5, S.Brown 1-3, Hill 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Connaughton 1-7, Bledsoe 0-4, Ilyasova 0-5). Fouled Out_Rozier. Rebounds_Boston 51 (Horford 11), Milwaukee 44 (Middleton 10). Assists_Boston 25 (Irving 11), Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 6). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Milwaukee 11. A_17,561 (17,500).

