Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Heat, Box

April 3, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (112)

Tatum 6-17 3-4 16, Horford 10-16 0-0 21, Baynes 3-3 4-4 10, Irving 8-19 4-5 23, Smart 3-4 2-3 8, Hayward 5-10 12-13 25, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 2, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 1-5 2-2 5, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 27-31 112.

MIAMI (102)

Richardson 3-6 0-0 7, Olynyk 3-6 1-2 10, Adebayo 5-9 2-2 12, Dragic 3-15 4-4 11, Waiters 8-22 0-0 21, Winslow 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Whiteside 9-11 0-4 18, Wade 5-13 5-8 17, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 12-20 102.

Boston 29 24 30 29—112
Miami 31 18 32 21—102

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-24 (Hayward 3-5, Irving 3-9, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Tatum 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1), Miami 12-36 (Waiters 5-13, Olynyk 3-6, Wade 2-5, Richardson 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Adebayo 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Baynes 10), Miami 47 (Whiteside 15). Assists_Boston 25 (Hayward 5), Miami 25 (Wade 6). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Miami 23. Technicals_Wade, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,904 (19,600).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.