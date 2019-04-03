Celtics-Heat, Box

BOSTON (112)

Tatum 6-17 3-4 16, Horford 10-16 0-0 21, Baynes 3-3 4-4 10, Irving 8-19 4-5 23, Smart 3-4 2-3 8, Hayward 5-10 12-13 25, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 2, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 1-5 2-2 5, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 27-31 112.

MIAMI (102)

Richardson 3-6 0-0 7, Olynyk 3-6 1-2 10, Adebayo 5-9 2-2 12, Dragic 3-15 4-4 11, Waiters 8-22 0-0 21, Winslow 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Whiteside 9-11 0-4 18, Wade 5-13 5-8 17, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 12-20 102.

Boston 29 24 30 29—112 Miami 31 18 32 21—102

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-24 (Hayward 3-5, Irving 3-9, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Tatum 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1), Miami 12-36 (Waiters 5-13, Olynyk 3-6, Wade 2-5, Richardson 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Adebayo 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Baynes 10), Miami 47 (Whiteside 15). Assists_Boston 25 (Hayward 5), Miami 25 (Wade 6). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Miami 23. Technicals_Wade, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,904 (19,600).

