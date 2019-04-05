Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Pacers, Box

April 5, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (117)

Tatum 9-19 3-4 22, Horford 5-8 0-0 11, Baynes 5-8 0-0 11, Irving 7-14 2-2 17, Smart 1-7 3-3 6, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Hayward 9-9 3-3 21, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 4-13 2-2 11, Williams III 2-2 0-1 4, Wanamaker 4-5 1-1 9, Rozier 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 48-92 14-16 117.

INDIANA (97)

Bogdanovic 1-8 2-2 4, Young 5-10 0-2 10, Turner 5-8 3-4 15, Joseph 3-8 0-0 7, Matthews 4-10 0-0 10, McDermott 4-7 1-2 11, Sabonis 6-10 0-0 12, Leaf 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 1-4 0-0 2, Holiday 4-8 1-2 11, Sumner 1-1 1-1 3, Evans 4-9 3-6 12. Totals 38-92 11-19 97.

Boston 24 34 33 26—117
Indiana 27 20 27 23— 97

3-Point Goals_Boston 7-27 (Baynes 1-1, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Irving 1-3, Tatum 1-5, Morris 1-5, Smart 1-6, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Theis 0-1), Indiana 10-23 (Turner 2-2, McDermott 2-3, Holiday 2-4, Matthews 2-6, Evans 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Young 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 49 (Baynes 11), Indiana 45 (Turner, Evans 7). Assists_Boston 27 (Irving 6), Indiana 24 (Joseph 8). Total Fouls_Boston 15, Indiana 15. A_17,371 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.