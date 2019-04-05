Celtics-Pacers, Box

BOSTON (117)

Tatum 9-19 3-4 22, Horford 5-8 0-0 11, Baynes 5-8 0-0 11, Irving 7-14 2-2 17, Smart 1-7 3-3 6, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Hayward 9-9 3-3 21, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 4-13 2-2 11, Williams III 2-2 0-1 4, Wanamaker 4-5 1-1 9, Rozier 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 48-92 14-16 117.

INDIANA (97)

Bogdanovic 1-8 2-2 4, Young 5-10 0-2 10, Turner 5-8 3-4 15, Joseph 3-8 0-0 7, Matthews 4-10 0-0 10, McDermott 4-7 1-2 11, Sabonis 6-10 0-0 12, Leaf 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 1-4 0-0 2, Holiday 4-8 1-2 11, Sumner 1-1 1-1 3, Evans 4-9 3-6 12. Totals 38-92 11-19 97.

Boston 24 34 33 26—117 Indiana 27 20 27 23— 97

3-Point Goals_Boston 7-27 (Baynes 1-1, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Irving 1-3, Tatum 1-5, Morris 1-5, Smart 1-6, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Theis 0-1), Indiana 10-23 (Turner 2-2, McDermott 2-3, Holiday 2-4, Matthews 2-6, Evans 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Young 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 49 (Baynes 11), Indiana 45 (Turner, Evans 7). Assists_Boston 27 (Irving 6), Indiana 24 (Joseph 8). Total Fouls_Boston 15, Indiana 15. A_17,371 (20,000).

