The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Celtics-Pacers, Box

April 19, 2019 11:00 pm
 
BOSTON (104)

Tatum 8-16 1-4 18, Horford 6-12 1-2 16, Baynes 1-3 0-0 2, Irving 7-19 2-2 19, Brown 8-9 3-7 23, Hayward 2-7 2-2 6, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-8 1-2 11, Rozier 2-7 3-3 9. Totals 38-81 13-22 104.

INDIANA (96)

Bogdanovic 6-17 1-1 15, Young 5-12 1-4 11, Turner 4-10 4-5 13, Collison 5-11 0-0 10, Matthews 3-7 3-3 11, McDermott 0-0 0-0 0, Sabonis 3-10 5-6 12, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 6-10 3-4 19. Totals 34-81 17-23 96.

Boston 41 18 21 24—104
Indiana 28 33 12 23— 96

3-Point Goals_Boston 15-34 (Brown 4-5, Horford 3-6, Irving 3-7, Morris 2-4, Rozier 2-6, Tatum 1-3, Baynes 0-1, Hayward 0-2), Indiana 11-30 (Evans 4-6, Matthews 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-8, Joseph 1-2, Sabonis 1-3, Turner 1-5, Young 0-1, Collison 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Horford 8), Indiana 40 (Young 9). Assists_Boston 23 (Irving 10), Indiana 20 (Sabonis 6). Total Fouls_Boston 19, Indiana 19. Technicals_Tatum. A_17,923 (20,000).

The Associated Press

