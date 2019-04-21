Celtics-Pacers, Box

BOSTON (110)

Tatum 4-10 9-12 18, Horford 4-19 5-6 14, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Irving 4-13 6-7 14, Brown 5-9 1-2 13, Hayward 7-9 3-3 20, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-11 2-2 18, Rozier 4-6 1-2 11. Totals 36-78 27-34 110.

INDIANA (106)

Bogdanovic 6-14 9-10 22, Young 4-9 0-0 9, Turner 5-12 3-4 13, Collison 5-13 6-6 19, Matthews 1-7 0-0 3, Sabonis 6-9 2-4 14, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 7-18 4-4 21. Totals 36-88 24-28 106.

Boston 21 26 26 37—110 Indiana 23 26 23 34—106

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-28 (Hayward 3-3, Rozier 2-4, Morris 2-4, Brown 2-4, Tatum 1-3, Horford 1-6, Irving 0-4), Indiana 10-28 (Collison 3-6, Evans 3-7, Joseph 1-2, Young 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Sabonis 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_Sabonis. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Horford 12), Indiana 43 (Young 9). Assists_Boston 18 (Irving 7), Indiana 18 (Collison 5). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Indiana 25. A_17,923 (20,000).

