Champions League Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Home teams listed first)
|QUARTERFINALS
|First Leg
|Tuesday, April 9
Liverpool (England) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.
Tottenham (England) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, April 16
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.
Juventus (Italy) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Manchester City (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|First Leg
|Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday May 1
Manchester United-Barcelona winner vs. Liverpool-Porto winner, 3 p.m.
Tottenham-Manchester City winner vs. Ajax-Juventus winner, 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, May and Wednesday, May 8
Ajax-Juventus winner vs. Tottenham-Manchester City winner, 3 p.m.
Liverpool-Porto winner vs, Manchester United-Barcelona winner, 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Saturday, June 1
|At Madrid
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
