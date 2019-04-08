Champions League Glance

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First Leg Tuesday, April 9

Liverpool (England) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Tottenham (England) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Second leg Tuesday, April 16

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Juventus (Italy) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Manchester City (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS First Leg Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday May 1

Manchester United-Barcelona winner vs. Liverpool-Porto winner, 3 p.m.

Tottenham-Manchester City winner vs. Ajax-Juventus winner, 3 p.m.

Second leg Tuesday, May and Wednesday, May 8

Ajax-Juventus winner vs. Tottenham-Manchester City winner, 3 p.m.

Liverpool-Porto winner vs, Manchester United-Barcelona winner, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday, June 1 At Madrid

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

