Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Champions League Glance

April 8, 2019 8:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
QUARTERFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, April 9

Liverpool (England) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Tottenham (England) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Second leg
Tuesday, April 16

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Juventus (Italy) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Manchester City (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday May 1

Manchester United-Barcelona winner vs. Liverpool-Porto winner, 3 p.m.

Tottenham-Manchester City winner vs. Ajax-Juventus winner, 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, May and Wednesday, May 8

Ajax-Juventus winner vs. Tottenham-Manchester City winner, 3 p.m.

Liverpool-Porto winner vs, Manchester United-Barcelona winner, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, June 1
At Madrid

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.