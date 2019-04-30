Champions League Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Home teams listed first)
|SEMIFINALS
|First Leg
|Tuesday, April 30
Tottenham (England) 0, Ajax (Netherlands) 1
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Tuesday, May 7
Liverpool (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Saturday, June 1
|At Madrid
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
