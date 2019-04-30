Champions League Glance

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) SEMIFINALS First Leg Tuesday, April 30

Tottenham (England) 0, Ajax (Netherlands) 1

Wednesday, May 1

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Second Leg Tuesday, May 7

Liverpool (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Tottenham (England), 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday, June 1 At Madrid

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

