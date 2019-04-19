Champions Tour – Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,987; Par 72
|Partial First Round
|Michael Bradley
|34-38—72
|E
|Jerry Smith
|36-36—72
|E
|Kirk Triplett
|34-38—72
|E
|Willie Wood
|37-36—73
|+1
|Tim Petrovic
|36-37—73
|+1
|Glen Day
|36-37—73
|+1
|Rocco Mediate
|38-35—73
|+1
|Chris DiMarco
|35-38—73
|+1
|Wes Short, Jr.
|37-37—74
|+2
|Billy Mayfair
|37-37—74
|+2
|Kent Jones
|37-37—74
|+2
|Scott Verplank
|37-37—74
|+2
|Colin Montgomerie
|37-37—74
|+2
|Tommy Armour III
|38-37—75
|+3
|Retief Goosen
|37-38—75
|+3
|Mike Goodes
|37-39—76
|+4
|Lee Janzen
|37-39—76
|+4
|John Huston
|37-39—76
|+4
|John Daly
|38-38—76
|+4
|Billy Andrade
|42-34—76
|+4
|Greg Kraft
|40-37—77
|+5
|Jeff Sluman
|36-41—77
|+5
|Brad Bryant
|36-41—77
|+5
|Joey Sindelar
|37-41—78
|+6
Leaderboard at time of suspended play
|Golfer
|Scores
|Thru
|Scott McCarron
|-4
|16
|Bob May
|-3
|11
|Sandy Lyle
|-2
|15
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|16
|Ken Tanigawa
|-1
|13
|Tommy Tolles
|-1
|13
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.