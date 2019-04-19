Champions Tour – Mitsubishi Electric Classic Par Scores

Friday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,987; Par 72 Partial First Round Michael Bradley 34-38—72 E Jerry Smith 36-36—72 E Kirk Triplett 34-38—72 E Willie Wood 37-36—73 +1 Tim Petrovic 36-37—73 +1 Glen Day 36-37—73 +1 Rocco Mediate 38-35—73 +1 Chris DiMarco 35-38—73 +1 Wes Short, Jr. 37-37—74 +2 Billy Mayfair 37-37—74 +2 Kent Jones 37-37—74 +2 Scott Verplank 37-37—74 +2 Colin Montgomerie 37-37—74 +2 Tommy Armour III 38-37—75 +3 Retief Goosen 37-38—75 +3 Mike Goodes 37-39—76 +4 Lee Janzen 37-39—76 +4 John Huston 37-39—76 +4 John Daly 38-38—76 +4 Billy Andrade 42-34—76 +4 Greg Kraft 40-37—77 +5 Jeff Sluman 36-41—77 +5 Brad Bryant 36-41—77 +5 Joey Sindelar 37-41—78 +6

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer Scores Thru Scott McCarron -4 16 Bob May -3 11 Sandy Lyle -2 15 Jerry Kelly -1 16 Ken Tanigawa -1 13 Tommy Tolles -1 13

