Champions Tour – Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

April 19, 2019 8:44 pm
 
Friday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par 72
Partial First Round
Michael Bradley 34-38—72
Jerry Smith 36-36—72
Kirk Triplett 34-38—72
Willie Wood 37-36—73
Tim Petrovic 36-37—73
Glen Day 36-37—73
Rocco Mediate 38-35—73
Chris DiMarco 35-38—73
Wes Short, Jr. 37-37—74
Billy Mayfair 37-37—74
Kent Jones 37-37—74
Scott Verplank 37-37—74
Colin Montgomerie 37-37—74
Tommy Armour III 38-37—75
Retief Goosen 37-38—75
Mike Goodes 37-39—76
Lee Janzen 37-39—76
John Huston 37-39—76
John Daly 38-38—76
Billy Andrade 42-34—76
Greg Kraft 40-37—77
Jeff Sluman 36-41—77
Brad Bryant 36-41—77
Joey Sindelar 37-41—78

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer Scores Thru
Scott McCarron -4 16
Bob May -3 11
Sandy Lyle -2 15
Jerry Kelly -1 16
Ken Tanigawa -1 13
Tommy Tolles -1 13

