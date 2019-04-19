Champions Tour – Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,987; Par 72
|Partial First Round
|Michael Bradley
|34-38—72
|Jerry Smith
|36-36—72
|Kirk Triplett
|34-38—72
|Willie Wood
|37-36—73
|Tim Petrovic
|36-37—73
|Glen Day
|36-37—73
|Rocco Mediate
|38-35—73
|Chris DiMarco
|35-38—73
|Wes Short, Jr.
|37-37—74
|Billy Mayfair
|37-37—74
|Kent Jones
|37-37—74
|Scott Verplank
|37-37—74
|Colin Montgomerie
|37-37—74
|Tommy Armour III
|38-37—75
|Retief Goosen
|37-38—75
|Mike Goodes
|37-39—76
|Lee Janzen
|37-39—76
|John Huston
|37-39—76
|John Daly
|38-38—76
|Billy Andrade
|42-34—76
|Greg Kraft
|40-37—77
|Jeff Sluman
|36-41—77
|Brad Bryant
|36-41—77
|Joey Sindelar
|37-41—78
Leaderboard at time of suspended play
|Golfer
|Scores
|Thru
|Scott McCarron
|-4
|16
|Bob May
|-3
|11
|Sandy Lyle
|-2
|15
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|16
|Ken Tanigawa
|-1
|13
|Tommy Tolles
|-1
|13
