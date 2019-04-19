Champions Tour – Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

Friday At TPC Sugarloaf Duluth, Ga. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,987; Par 72 Partial First Round Michael Bradley 34-38—72 Jerry Smith 36-36—72 Kirk Triplett 34-38—72 Willie Wood 37-36—73 Tim Petrovic 36-37—73 Glen Day 36-37—73 Rocco Mediate 38-35—73 Chris DiMarco 35-38—73 Wes Short, Jr. 37-37—74 Billy Mayfair 37-37—74 Kent Jones 37-37—74 Scott Verplank 37-37—74 Colin Montgomerie 37-37—74 Tommy Armour III 38-37—75 Retief Goosen 37-38—75 Mike Goodes 37-39—76 Lee Janzen 37-39—76 John Huston 37-39—76 John Daly 38-38—76 Billy Andrade 42-34—76 Greg Kraft 40-37—77 Jeff Sluman 36-41—77 Brad Bryant 36-41—77 Joey Sindelar 37-41—78

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer Scores Thru Scott McCarron -4 16 Bob May -3 11 Sandy Lyle -2 15 Jerry Kelly -1 16 Ken Tanigawa -1 13 Tommy Tolles -1 13

