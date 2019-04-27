Chargers select North Dakota St QB Easton Stick in 5th round

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers is the Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback, but the franchise is starting to possibly look at the future with their fifth-round pick.

The Chargers selected North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick on Saturday with the 166th overall pick. Stick succeeded Carson Wentz and is the winningest quarterback in FCS history (49-3) while leading the Bison to three national championships.

Wentz, who was the second overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, has mentored Stick throughout his career and during the draft process.

“Obviously, he kind of put us on the map, so to speak, and brought some more attention to our program, which was great,” Stick said about Wentz. “I think people just recognize that there is good football being played in Fargo, and that we come from a great program. I think we’re both really thankful to be part of that.”

Stick will vie with Cardale Jones for the third quarterback spot after the Chargers signed Tyrod Taylor to be Rivers’ backup.

The last time the Chargers drafted a quarterback was in 2013, when they selected Brad Sorensen in the seventh round.

Los Angeles began the final day by selecting Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in the fourth round with the 130th overall pick. It was their second Fighting Irish player in this draft class, after defensive tackle Jerry Tillery in the first round.

Tranquill was third on Notre Dame in tackles (75), along with nine tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, and three quarterback hurries.

Los Angeles lacked depth at linebacker late last season. They had three linebackers end up on injured reserve, including two starters. The Chargers added another linebacker in the sixth round by taking Houston’s Emeke Egbule 200th overall.

The Chargers wrapped up the draft with Cincinnati defensive tackle Cortez Broughton in the seventh round (242nd overall).

