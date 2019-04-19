Listen Live Sports

Charleston hires Lamar’s Harmony as women’s basketball coach

April 19, 2019 7:02 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Robin Harmony has left Lamar to become the women’s basketball coach at College of Charleston.

The school announced the move Friday.

Harmony went 115-66 in six seasons at Lamar, including an 83-25 mark against Southland Conference competition.

Harmony won three Southland Conference regular-season championships, including the past two seasons. She helped the program to three WNIT appearances during her time.

Harmony also head coach at St. Thomas in Florida. She was on the staff at Miami for 18 seasons, including 12 as the team’s associate head coach.

