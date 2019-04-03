Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox home opener postponed to Friday

April 3, 2019 1:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox have postponed their home opener a day in advance because of rain is forecast.

Chicago pushed back the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners to Friday, when the forecast calls for sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures in the 50s.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to start for Chicago, with lefty Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Mariners.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

