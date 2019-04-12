Listen Live Sports

Chris Davis slump at 0 for 54, lines out as O’s pinch-hitter

April 12, 2019 10:56 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Davis extended his record hitless streak to 0 for 54 when he lined out to end Baltimore’s 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Davis pinch-hit with two outs and none on, and hit a soft liner to second. The former home run champion is 0 for 33 this season.

Davis’ drought is the longest ever by a position player.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

