Clint Frazier not in Yankees’ lineup after hurting ankle

April 23, 2019 8:13 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clint Frazier is not in the New York Yankees lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels as a precaution after he injured his left ankle in Monday night’s game.

Frazier sustained the injury during the 12th inning when he got tangled up with Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons during a pickoff attempt to second base. He remained in the game, which the Yankees won 4-3 in 14 innings.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Frazier would be available as a pinch hitter. Bertt Gardner moves from left field to center and Tyler Wade will play in left field.

Frazier began the season in Triple-A, but has made the most of his opportunity since being called up due to the Yankees’ run of injuries. He leads New York with a .324 batting average and 17 runs batted in. He has hit three of his six home runs in the past seven games.

