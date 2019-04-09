Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers claim guard Rodney McGruder off waivers

April 9, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have claimed guard Rodney McGruder off waivers, although he won’t be eligible to play for Los Angeles in the postseason.

McGruder averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 66 games for the Miami Heat this season. He’s been with them for three seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder previously played two seasons in the G League with the Maine Red Claws and Sioux Falls Skyforce. McGruder played four seasons at Kansas State.

The Clippers announced the move Tuesday, two days after they waived forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He only played four games this season because of a sore left knee that required surgery late last month.

The 11-year veteran has career averages of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.