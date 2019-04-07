Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Clippers-Warriors, Box

April 7, 2019 11:03 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)

Williams 4-13 4-4 13, Chandler 4-11 1-2 11, Harrell 5-11 1-4 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-10 2-3 12, Shamet 5-8 2-4 17, Motley 4-6 1-2 9, Zubac 2-8 3-4 7, Robinson 4-6 0-0 10, Wallace 4-6 0-2 8, Thornwell 0-0 2-2 2, Temple 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 38-80 18-29 104.

GOLDEN STATE (131)

Durant 6-7 3-4 16, D.Green 4-9 2-2 10, Cousins 4-15 2-2 12, Curry 11-20 2-2 27, Thompson 5-11 0-0 12, McKinnie 2-3 0-0 6, Jerebko 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Looney 7-9 0-0 14, Bogut 1-1 0-0 2, Livingston 4-4 0-0 8, Cook 5-9 0-1 10, Lee 1-4 4-4 7. Totals 53-97 13-15 131.

L.A. Clippers 28 27 18 31—104
Golden State 32 30 42 27—131

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-19 (Shamet 5-6, Robinson 2-3, Chandler 2-7, Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1), Golden State 12-37 (Curry 3-10, McKinnie 2-3, Thompson 2-5, Cousins 2-7, Durant 1-2, Lee 1-3, Jerebko 1-3, D.Green 0-1, Cook 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 39 (Zubac 8), Golden State 48 (D.Green 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 26 (Williams 5), Golden State 34 (D.Green 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Golden State 22. A_19,596 (19,596).

