Clippers-Warriors, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (104)

Gilgeous-Alexander 6-16 3-4 18, Gallinari 4-14 4-4 15, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Beverley 1-6 0-0 3, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, J.Green 4-9 0-0 10, Chandler 0-1 2-2 2, Harrell 11-15 4-8 26, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 11-21 2-2 25, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 38-94 17-22 104.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Durant 8-16 6-6 23, D.Green 7-12 1-1 17, Cousins 4-12 0-0 9, Curry 11-16 8-9 38, Thompson 5-14 1-1 12, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 3, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bogut 1-1 1-1 3, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 4-7 0-2 8. Totals 45-91 17-20 121.

L.A. Clippers 27 29 23 25—104 Golden State 36 33 29 23—121

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-30 (Gallinari 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-6, J.Green 2-5, Williams 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Chandler 0-1, Temple 0-2), Golden State 14-30 (Curry 8-12, D.Green 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Durant 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Thompson 1-6, Iguodala 0-1, Cook 0-1). Fouled Out_Cousins. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 40 (Gallinari 8), Golden State 53 (Curry 15). Assists_L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 9), Golden State 31 (Curry, D.Green 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Golden State 22. Technicals_Gallinari, L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Beverley 2, Durant 2. Ejected_Beverley, Durant. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.