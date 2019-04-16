Clippers-Warriors, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (135)

Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5 0-0 4, Gallinari 8-17 5-6 24, Zubac 1-2 0-0 2, Beverley 3-8 2-2 10, Shamet 4-9 0-0 12, J.Green 5-6 1-2 13, Harrell 9-9 7-9 25, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 13-22 8-10 36. Totals 48-85 25-31 135.

GOLDEN STATE (131)

Durant 5-8 11-12 21, D.Green 5-9 3-4 14, Cousins 0-1 2-2 2, Curry 8-18 8-8 29, Thompson 6-11 4-4 17, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 6-6 7-8 19, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bogut 1-2 1-2 3, Livingston 3-6 0-1 6, Cook 4-7 0-0 11, Iguodala 2-6 4-4 9. Totals 40-75 40-45 131.

L.A. Clippers 25 25 44 41—135 Golden State 33 40 35 23—131

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 14-31 (Shamet 4-9, Gallinari 3-6, J.Green 2-3, Williams 2-4, Beverley 2-5, Temple 1-2, Chandler 0-2), Golden State 11-28 (Curry 5-11, Cook 3-3, D.Green 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Iguodala 1-5, Durant 0-1, Jerebko 0-1). Fouled Out_Durant, J.Green, Beverley. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 34 (Harrell 10), Golden State 38 (Bogut 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 34 (Williams 11), Golden State 31 (D.Green 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 33, Golden State 31. A_19,596 (19,596).

