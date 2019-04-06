Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coconut thrown on field during soccer’s Edinburgh derby

April 6, 2019 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A coconut was thrown on the pitch during the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian on Saturday.

It was hurled onto the grass from the away end at sixth-place Hearts just after Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan’s 28th-minute goal had cancelled out Peter Haring’s header three minutes earlier.

Maroon and green smoke bombs were also thrown on the field before and during the first half of the Scottish Premiership game. Horgan scored again in the second half to give fifth-place Hibernian a 2-1 victory.

“It is the first time I have ever heard of a coconut being thrown on,” Hearts manager Craig Levein said. “Who has got a spare coconut to throw on? Honestly, it is mental.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.