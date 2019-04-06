Coconut thrown on field during soccer’s Edinburgh derby

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A coconut was thrown on the pitch during the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian on Saturday.

It was hurled onto the grass from the away end at sixth-place Hearts just after Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan’s 28th-minute goal had cancelled out Peter Haring’s header three minutes earlier.

Maroon and green smoke bombs were also thrown on the field before and during the first half of the Scottish Premiership game. Horgan scored again in the second half to give fifth-place Hibernian a 2-1 victory.

“It is the first time I have ever heard of a coconut being thrown on,” Hearts manager Craig Levein said. “Who has got a spare coconut to throw on? Honestly, it is mental.”

