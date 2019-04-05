College Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 19
Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84
West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63
Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72
South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT
Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68
DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86
Brown 83, UAB 78
Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 25
Coastal Carolina 109, West Virginia 91
South Florida 66, Utah Valley 57
DePaul 97, Longwood 89
Loyola Marymount 81, Brown 63
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 27
DePaul 92, Coastal Carolina 87
South Florida 56, Loyola Marymount 47
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Monday, April 1
South Florida 63, DePaul 61
DePaul 100, South Florida 96, OT, series tied 1-1
South Florida (23-14) at DePaul (19-16), 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.