CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Monday, March 18

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday, March 19

Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT

Marshall 76, IUPUI 73

Wednesday, March 20

Green Bay 102, ETSU 94

Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT

Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73

Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68

Thursday, March 21

Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72

Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66

Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77

CSU Bakersfield 66, Cal State Fullerton 58

Friday, March 22

Southern Utah 80, Drake 73, OT

Saturday, March 23

FIU 87, Texas State 81

Second Round Sunday, March 24

Presbyterian 77, Robert Morris 70

Monday, March 25

Texas Southern 94, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85

CSU Bakersfield 70, Southern Utah 67

Tuesday, March 26

Hampton 73, Charleston Southern 67

Green Bay 98, FIU 68

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 26

Marshall 83, Presbyterian 66

Thursday, March 28

Hampton 82, NJIT 70

Texas Southern 108, Louisiana-Monroe 102, 3OT

Friday, March 29

Green Bay 80, CSU Bakersfield 65

Semifinals Tuesday, April 2

Marshall 80, Hampton 78

Green Bay 87, Texas Southern 86, OT

Championship Thursday, April 4

Marshall (22-14) vs. Green Bay (21-16), TBA

