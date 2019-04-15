TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through April 14, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UCLA
|27-6
|495
|1
|2. Stanford
|24-5
|493
|3
|3. Mississippi State
|31-6
|489
|10
|4. Oregon State
|25-8-1
|488
|5
|5. Georgia
|29-8
|486
|4
|6. Vanderbilt
|27-9
|485
|6
|7. UC Santa Barbara
|27-5
|482
|14
|8. Louisville
|28-8
|480
|20
|9. Arkansas
|26-10
|479
|7
|10. Texas A&M
|27-10-1
|476
|12
|11. N.C. State
|29-8
|474
|2
|12. Arizona State
|27-7
|470
|9
|13. East Carolina
|25-10
|467
|11
|14. North Carolina
|27-10
|466
|21
|15. LSU
|24-13
|464
|8
|16. Clemson
|25-11
|461
|13
|17. Mississippi
|25-12
|458
|16
|18. Baylor
|24-10
|456
|17
|19. Georgia Tech
|24-12
|454
|18
|20. TCU
|22-12
|451
|22
|21. Louisiana Tech
|24-11
|448
|—
|22. Miami
|25-12
|447
|—
|23. Texas Tech
|23-11
|445
|19
|24. UC Irvine
|21-9
|442
|15
|25. Florida
|24-14
|439
|—
|26. Florida State
|22-13
|436
|—
|27. FAU
|24-11
|434
|24
|28. Miami (Ohio)
|29-6
|430
|—
|29. UT Arlington
|24-13
|427
|—
|30. Nebraska
|20-10
|425
|—
