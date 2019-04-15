TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through April 14, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. UCLA 27-6 495 1 2. Stanford 24-5 493 3 3. Mississippi State 31-6 489 10 4. Oregon State 25-8-1 488 5 5. Georgia 29-8 486 4 6. Vanderbilt 27-9 485 6 7. UC Santa Barbara 27-5 482 14 8. Louisville 28-8 480 20 9. Arkansas 26-10 479 7 10. Texas A&M 27-10-1 476 12 11. N.C. State 29-8 474 2 12. Arizona State 27-7 470 9 13. East Carolina 25-10 467 11 14. North Carolina 27-10 466 21 15. LSU 24-13 464 8 16. Clemson 25-11 461 13 17. Mississippi 25-12 458 16 18. Baylor 24-10 456 17 19. Georgia Tech 24-12 454 18 20. TCU 22-12 451 22 21. Louisiana Tech 24-11 448 — 22. Miami 25-12 447 — 23. Texas Tech 23-11 445 19 24. UC Irvine 21-9 442 15 25. Florida 24-14 439 — 26. Florida State 22-13 436 — 27. FAU 24-11 434 24 28. Miami (Ohio) 29-6 430 — 29. UT Arlington 24-13 427 — 30. Nebraska 20-10 425 —

