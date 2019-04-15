Listen Live Sports

Collegiate Baseball Poll

April 15, 2019 11:56 am
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through April 14, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. UCLA 27-6 495 1
2. Stanford 24-5 493 3
3. Mississippi State 31-6 489 10
4. Oregon State 25-8-1 488 5
5. Georgia 29-8 486 4
6. Vanderbilt 27-9 485 6
7. UC Santa Barbara 27-5 482 14
8. Louisville 28-8 480 20
9. Arkansas 26-10 479 7
10. Texas A&M 27-10-1 476 12
11. N.C. State 29-8 474 2
12. Arizona State 27-7 470 9
13. East Carolina 25-10 467 11
14. North Carolina 27-10 466 21
15. LSU 24-13 464 8
16. Clemson 25-11 461 13
17. Mississippi 25-12 458 16
18. Baylor 24-10 456 17
19. Georgia Tech 24-12 454 18
20. TCU 22-12 451 22
21. Louisiana Tech 24-11 448
22. Miami 25-12 447
23. Texas Tech 23-11 445 19
24. UC Irvine 21-9 442 15
25. Florida 24-14 439
26. Florida State 22-13 436
27. FAU 24-11 434 24
28. Miami (Ohio) 29-6 430
29. UT Arlington 24-13 427
30. Nebraska 20-10 425

