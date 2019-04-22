Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Collegiate Baseball Poll

April 22, 2019 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through April 21, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. UCLA 30-7 495 1
2. Stanford 27-6 493 2
3. Oregon State 28-8-1 490 4
4. Georgia 33-8 487 5
5. Vanderbilt 31-9 486 6
6. UC Santa Barbara 30-5 484 7
7. Louisville 31-9 482 8
8. Arkansas 30-10 480 9
9. Mississippi State 32-9 478 3
10. Arizona State 30-8 476 12
11. East Carolina 29-10 473 13
12. North Carolina 30-11 470 14
13. Texas A&M 29-12-1 468 10
14. N.C. State 31-10 466 11
15. LSU 26-15 464 15
16. Oklahoma State 23-15 461
17. Georgia Tech 27-13 458 19
18. Louisiana Tech 27-12 456 21
19. UC Irvine 25-9 454 24
20. Texas-Arlington 28-13 451 29
21. Texas Tech 25-13 449 23
22. Mississippi 27-14 448 17
23. Baylor 26-12 447 18
24. Indiana 27-13 445
25. Duke 24-16 443
26. Miami 27-14 442 22
27. Florida State 24-14 436 26
28. FAU 27-12 434 27
29. BYU 26-10 427
30. West Virginia 24-14 425

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.