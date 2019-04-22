TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through April 21, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UCLA
|30-7
|495
|1
|2. Stanford
|27-6
|493
|2
|3. Oregon State
|28-8-1
|490
|4
|4. Georgia
|33-8
|487
|5
|5. Vanderbilt
|31-9
|486
|6
|6. UC Santa Barbara
|30-5
|484
|7
|7. Louisville
|31-9
|482
|8
|8. Arkansas
|30-10
|480
|9
|9. Mississippi State
|32-9
|478
|3
|10. Arizona State
|30-8
|476
|12
|11. East Carolina
|29-10
|473
|13
|12. North Carolina
|30-11
|470
|14
|13. Texas A&M
|29-12-1
|468
|10
|14. N.C. State
|31-10
|466
|11
|15. LSU
|26-15
|464
|15
|16. Oklahoma State
|23-15
|461
|—
|17. Georgia Tech
|27-13
|458
|19
|18. Louisiana Tech
|27-12
|456
|21
|19. UC Irvine
|25-9
|454
|24
|20. Texas-Arlington
|28-13
|451
|29
|21. Texas Tech
|25-13
|449
|23
|22. Mississippi
|27-14
|448
|17
|23. Baylor
|26-12
|447
|18
|24. Indiana
|27-13
|445
|—
|25. Duke
|24-16
|443
|—
|26. Miami
|27-14
|442
|22
|27. Florida State
|24-14
|436
|26
|28. FAU
|27-12
|434
|27
|29. BYU
|26-10
|427
|—
|30. West Virginia
|24-14
|425
|—
