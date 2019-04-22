TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through April 21, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. UCLA 30-7 495 1 2. Stanford 27-6 493 2 3. Oregon State 28-8-1 490 4 4. Georgia 33-8 487 5 5. Vanderbilt 31-9 486 6 6. UC Santa Barbara 30-5 484 7 7. Louisville 31-9 482 8 8. Arkansas 30-10 480 9 9. Mississippi State 32-9 478 3 10. Arizona State 30-8 476 12 11. East Carolina 29-10 473 13 12. North Carolina 30-11 470 14 13. Texas A&M 29-12-1 468 10 14. N.C. State 31-10 466 11 15. LSU 26-15 464 15 16. Oklahoma State 23-15 461 — 17. Georgia Tech 27-13 458 19 18. Louisiana Tech 27-12 456 21 19. UC Irvine 25-9 454 24 20. Texas-Arlington 28-13 451 29 21. Texas Tech 25-13 449 23 22. Mississippi 27-14 448 17 23. Baylor 26-12 447 18 24. Indiana 27-13 445 — 25. Duke 24-16 443 — 26. Miami 27-14 442 22 27. Florida State 24-14 436 26 28. FAU 27-12 434 27 29. BYU 26-10 427 — 30. West Virginia 24-14 425 —

