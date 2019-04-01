Listen Live Sports

Collins scores 23 to carry South Florida past DePaul in CBI

April 1, 2019 10:24 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins made a game-winning runner with 1.6 seconds left and finished with 23 points as South Florida edged past DePaul 63-61 in the first game of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship series on Monday night.

DePaul tied it at 61 with 7.3 seconds left on Eli Cain’s 3-pointer. Collins split two defenders on a high screen to get into the lane and sank a runner near the free-throw line. DePaul got it past midcourt but Cain’s shot didn’t hit the rim.

Laquincy Rideau had 15 points for South Florida (23-13). Alexis Yetna added 10 points and seven rebounds.

DePaul scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Cain had 19 points for the Blue Demons (18-16). Max Strus added 17 points. Femi Olujobi had 11 points.

DePaul will host South Florida on Wednesday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

