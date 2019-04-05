Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts stick to plan by re-signing backup offensive lineman

April 5, 2019 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed backup offensive lineman J’Marcus Webb.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound veteran started last season’s opener at right tackle but was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Sept. 11. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2010 and started 65 games during an eight-year career that included stops with the Vikings, Chiefs, Raiders and Seahawks.

Webb becomes the eighth free agent to re-sign with the Colts, something general manager Chris Ballard has repeatedly said would be a priority.

Indy has signed only two players from outside the organization — former Carolina receiver Devin Funchess and former Kansas City linebacker Justin Houston.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.