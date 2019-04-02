Listen Live Sports

CONCACAF Gold Cup matches to be played in Kingston, Jamaica

April 2, 2019 7:34 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played in the Caribbean for the first time when a group-stage doubleheader takes place on June 17 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday that Jamaica will join Honduras in Group C, which also plays in Houston on June 21 and Los Angeles on June 25.

CONCACAF plans to announce the full schedule on June 10. The United States opens on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, plays four days later in Cleveland and finishes the first round on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas. Semifinals are July 2 at Glendale, Arizona, and the following day at Nashville, Tennessee. The final is July 7 at Chicago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

