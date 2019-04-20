Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Consadole Sapporo beats Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 in J-League

April 20, 2019 8:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Thai playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, Akito Fukumori and Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes scored first-half goals to lead Consadole Sapporo to a 3-0 win over Yokohama F Marinos in the J-League on Saturday.

Chanathip beat Marinos goalkeeper Hiroki Iikura in the fourth minute on a right-foot shot from the middle of the penalty area.

Fukumori doubled the lead five minutes later with a superb free kick and Lopes completed the scoring on a header in the 29th minute as Sapporo improved to 12 points, eight behind leader FC Tokyo.

In other matches, Shinzo Koroki converted a penalty in the 10th minute as Urawa Reds edged Vissel Kobe 1-0.

Advertisement

Midfielder Yasuhito Endo netted a 71st-minute equalizer as Gamba Osaka held on for a 1-1 draw against promoted Oita Trinita.

Daizen Maeda scored his first goal as promoted Matsumoto Yamaga beat last-place Sagan Tosu 1-0 while Kashima Antlers beat Vegalta Sendai 1-0.

Diego Oliveira grabbed a second-half winner as FC Tokyo beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

2004: World War II monument opens in Washington D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.