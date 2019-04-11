Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Costa banned 8 games for allegedly insulting referee

April 11, 2019 7:29 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been suspended for eight games for allegedly insulting a referee, meaning he will not play the rest of the season.

Costa was shown a red card in the first half of Atletico’s 2-0 loss to Barcelona on Saturday, a result that practically ended the team’s hopes of contending for the Spanish league title.

He was accused of insulting referee Jesus Gil Manzano while complaining about a non-call of a foul on him.

Manzano showed Costa a direct red card and the striker was furious, repeatedly going after the referee to try to make his case. He grabbed Manzano’s arm at one point and players from both teams tried to contain him.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak pushed Costa away from the referee, and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique eventually escorted Costa from the field.

Those defending Costa said the player cursed but the insults were not directed at Manzano.

Costa has mostly disappointed since rejoining Atletico in the beginning of 2018, enduring several injuries and scoring 12 goals in 44 appearances after a move from Chelsea.

Atletico can appeal Thursday’s ruling against Costa.

The loss left Atletico 11 points behind Barcelona with seven matches remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.