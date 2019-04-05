Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coyotes-Golden Knights Sums

April 5, 2019 12:40 am
 
Arizona 1 2 1—4
Vegas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 33 (Stastny), 16:26. 2, Arizona, Panik 14 (Dvorak, Keller), 17:23. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Stepan 14 (Crouse), 8:24. 4, Arizona, Stepan 15 (Crouse, Demers), 16:55. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (slashing), 14:43.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Garland 13, 12:09. Penalties_Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (cross checking), 2:57; Carpenter, VGK, (roughing), 2:57; McNabb, VGK, (interference), 16:46; Galchenyuk, ARI, (high sticking), 18:02.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-12-18_41. Vegas 15-8-15_38.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 27-20-8 (38 shots-37 saves). Vegas, Fleury 35-20-5 (41-37).

A_18,485 (17,367). T_2:27.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Vaughan Rody.

