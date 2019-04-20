Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cristian Penilla’s goal lifts Revolution over Red Bulls

April 20, 2019 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored in the 73rd minute to help the New England Revolution beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Penilla ran onto a perfectly weighted ball from Juan Fernando Caicedo and slotted it past goalkeeper Luis Robles from a narrow angle.

Cody Cropper had five saves in his fourth start this year and the Revs (2-5-1) had their first clean sheet of the season. New England had lost five of its last six.

The Red Bulls (1-4-2) are winless in five games, losing four over that span.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.