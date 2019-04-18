Listen Live Sports

Cronin hires Darren Savino for his UCLA coaching staff

April 18, 2019 9:08 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darren Savino is joining UCLA coach Mick Cronin in Westwood as the Bruins’ associate head coach.

He most recently worked under Cronin at Cincinnati for nine years, where the Bearcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year. Last season, he served as associate head coach.

Cronin said last week that if Savino wasn’t hired to succeed him at Cincinnati he would add him to his UCLA staff.

Savino also worked on Cronin’s staff for two seasons at Murray State. Savino also had coaching stints at Rutgers, Quinnipiac, New Mexico, East Carolina and St. John’s.

He and Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley were teammates at St. Anthony High in Jersey City, New Jersey.

