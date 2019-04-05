Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Crystal Palace keeper cleared by FA of making Nazi salute

April 5, 2019 7:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will not face disciplinary action after appearing to perform a Nazi salute in a photograph posted online by a German teammate in January.

The English Football Association says the charge against Hennessey was found not proven by an independent panel.

Hennessey was near the back of the table during a team dinner in an image posted by Palace teammate Max Meyer on an Instagram story. Hennessey denied performing a Nazi salute, saying “any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental.” He said he was waving and shouting to the person taking the photo and put his hand over his mouth to make the sound carry.

The FA said the gesture brought the game into disrepute and was an aggravated breach of rules because it included a “reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.”

Advertisement

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.