Cubs 2, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Frzer 2b 4 0 2 0 Zobrist rf 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 4 0 1 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 Kang 3b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Moran ph 1 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 1 0 Schwrbr lf 4 0 0 0 P.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 2 1 0 0 Gnzalez ss 3 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 3 1 2 1 Msgrove p 2 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 2 1 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Cntrras c 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 Qintana p 2 0 0 0 Burdi p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 0 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 29 2 5 2

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 Chicago 000 000 20x—2

E_Gonzalez (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B_S.Marte (4), Caratini 2 (3). SB_Heyward (3), Descalso (1). CS_Bell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Musgrove L,1-1 6 1-3 4 2 0 2 6 Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chicago Quintana W,1-1 7 4 0 0 1 11 Cishek H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Strop S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:38. A_31,906 (41,649).

