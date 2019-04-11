Cubs 2, Pirates 0

|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Zobrist rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Msgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almr Jr cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|20x—2
E_Gonzalez (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B_S.Marte (4), Caratini 2 (3). SB_Heyward (3), Descalso (1). CS_Bell (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove L,1-1
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Liriano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burdi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Quintana W,1-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Cishek H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strop S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:38. A_31,906 (41,649).
