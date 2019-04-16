Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 4, Marlins 0

April 16, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dscalso 2b 3 0 2 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 1 0
Bryant lf 5 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0
J.Baez ss 4 2 3 1 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 Glloway rf 4 0 1 0
Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 Dean lf 4 0 1 0
Bote 3b 3 2 2 1 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 2 0 0 0 Lopez p 1 0 0 0
Qintana p 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Zobrist ph-2b 0 0 0 1 Conley p 0 0 0 0
R.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 9 4 Totals 33 0 7 0
Chicago 001 100 011—4
Miami 000 000 000—0

DP_Chicago 1, Miami 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Miami 7. 2B_Descalso (3), Bote (4), Dean (2). HR_J.Baez (5). SF_Zobrist (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana W,2-1 7 6 0 0 0 7
Kintzler H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Lopez L,1-3 5 5 2 2 1 6
Kinley 2 2 0 0 2 2
Conley 1 2 1 1 0 0
Romo 1 0 1 1 2 1

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Lopez (Contreras). WP_Romo.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:49. A_8,137 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.