Cubs 4, Marlins 0

Chicago Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Dscalso 2b 3 0 2 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant lf 5 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 J.Baez ss 4 2 3 1 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 Glloway rf 4 0 1 0 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 Dean lf 4 0 1 0 Bote 3b 3 2 2 1 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 2 0 0 0 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 Qintana p 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Zobrist ph-2b 0 0 0 1 Conley p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 9 4 Totals 33 0 7 0

Chicago 001 100 011—4 Miami 000 000 000—0

DP_Chicago 1, Miami 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Miami 7. 2B_Descalso (3), Bote (4), Dean (2). HR_J.Baez (5). SF_Zobrist (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Quintana W,2-1 7 6 0 0 0 7 Kintzler H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 0 Miami Lopez L,1-3 5 5 2 2 1 6 Kinley 2 2 0 0 2 2 Conley 1 2 1 1 0 0 Romo 1 0 1 1 2 1

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Lopez (Contreras). WP_Romo.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:49. A_8,137 (36,742).

