Cubs 4, Marlins 0

|Chicago
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Glloway rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Chicago
|001
|100
|011—4
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Chicago 1, Miami 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Miami 7. 2B_Descalso (3), Bote (4), Dean (2). HR_J.Baez (5). SF_Zobrist (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana W,2-1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Kintzler H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Lopez L,1-3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Kinley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Conley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Lopez (Contreras). WP_Romo.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:49. A_8,137 (36,742).
