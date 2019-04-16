Cubs 4, Marlins 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.341
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bryant lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Baez ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Bote 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.213
|Quintana p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zobrist ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|5
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Galloway rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|7
|Chicago
|001
|100
|011—4
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-singled for Conley in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Kintzler in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 7, Miami 7. 2B_Descalso (3), Bote (4), Dean (2). HR_Baez (5), off Conley. RBIs_Descalso (6), Baez (14), Bote (8), Zobrist (5). SF_Zobrist.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Quintana 2); Miami 2 (Alfaro, Brinson). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Miami 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bote, Almora Jr.. FIDP_Bryant. GIDP_Contreras, Rojas.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Descalso, Rizzo); Miami 2 (Galloway, Anderson), (Anderson, Castro, Prado).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 2-1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|91
|3.43
|Kintzler, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.12
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.60
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 1-3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|86
|5.85
|Kinley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|0.79
|Conley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|8.10
|Romo
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|9.00
Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Contreras). WP_Romo.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:49. A_8,137 (36,742).
