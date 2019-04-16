Listen Live Sports

Cubs 4, Marlins 0

April 16, 2019 10:16 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Descalso 2b 3 0 2 1 2 1 .341
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bryant lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Baez ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .314
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .362
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Bote 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .294
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .213
Quintana p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zobrist ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .295
Totals 31 4 9 4 5 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Galloway rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Dean lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Herrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .154
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 7 0 1 7
Chicago 001 100 011—4 9 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 7 0

a-flied out for Lopez in the 5th. b-singled for Conley in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Kintzler in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Miami 7. 2B_Descalso (3), Bote (4), Dean (2). HR_Baez (5), off Conley. RBIs_Descalso (6), Baez (14), Bote (8), Zobrist (5). SF_Zobrist.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Quintana 2); Miami 2 (Alfaro, Brinson). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Miami 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bote, Almora Jr.. FIDP_Bryant. GIDP_Contreras, Rojas.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Descalso, Rizzo); Miami 2 (Galloway, Anderson), (Anderson, Castro, Prado).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 2-1 7 6 0 0 0 7 91 3.43
Kintzler, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.12
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.60
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 1-3 5 5 2 2 1 6 86 5.85
Kinley 2 2 0 0 2 2 33 0.79
Conley 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 8.10
Romo 1 0 1 1 2 1 25 9.00

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Contreras). WP_Romo.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:49. A_8,137 (36,742).

