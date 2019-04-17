Cubs 6, Marlins 0

|Chicago
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zobrist rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Webster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamels p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|014
|000
|010—6
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Bryant (2). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 2, Miami 4. 2B_Contreras (3), Descalso (4), Bri.Anderson (2). HR_J.Baez (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hamels W,3-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webster
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Alcantara L,1-2
|6
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:25. A_10,247 (36,742).
