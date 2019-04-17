Listen Live Sports

Cubs 6, Marlins 0

April 17, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zobrist rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Glloway cf 4 0 1 0
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Baez ss 4 2 2 2 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0
Heyward cf-rf 4 1 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
Cntrras c 3 2 1 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Dscalso 2b 3 0 2 3 Dean lf 2 0 0 0
Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 0 0 0
Webster p 0 0 0 0 Alcntra p 1 0 0 0
Hamels p 3 0 0 0 Brinson ph 1 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 0 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 31 0 5 0
Chicago 014 000 010—6
Miami 000 000 000—0

E_Bryant (2). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 2, Miami 4. 2B_Contreras (3), Descalso (4), Bri.Anderson (2). HR_J.Baez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels W,3-0 7 3 0 0 0 8
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2
Webster 1 2 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara L,1-2 6 7 5 5 1 7
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:25. A_10,247 (36,742).

