Cubs 6, Marlins 0

Chicago Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Zobrist rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Glloway cf 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Baez ss 4 2 2 2 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 1 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 2 1 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 3 0 2 3 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 0 0 0 Webster p 0 0 0 0 Alcntra p 1 0 0 0 Hamels p 3 0 0 0 Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 0 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 31 0 5 0

Chicago 014 000 010—6 Miami 000 000 000—0

E_Bryant (2). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 2, Miami 4. 2B_Contreras (3), Descalso (4), Bri.Anderson (2). HR_J.Baez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels W,3-0 7 3 0 0 0 8 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 Webster 1 2 0 0 0 1 Miami Alcantara L,1-2 6 7 5 5 1 7 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:25. A_10,247 (36,742).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.