Cubs beat Angels…Raptors lose forward going into playoffs… Masters resumes play

CHICAGO (AP) — In the only afternoon game in the majors, Willson Contreras homered twice on a blustery day at Wrigley Field as Cole Hamels and the Chicago Cubs stopped the Angels’ six-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over short-handed Los Angeles. Anthony Rizzo and David Bote also connected to help Chicago win for the third time in four games on its first homestand of the year. Angels star Mike Trout is missing the series because of a strained right groin.

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (an-oo-NOH’-bee) has undergone an emergency appendectomy. The operation was Thursday night at Mount Sinai Hospital. There’s no timetable for the 6-foot-8 forward’s return. The Raptors open their first-round playoff series Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic. The 21-year-old Anunoby averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 67 games.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Play has resumed at the Masters after a delay due to thunderstorms in the area around Augusta National. Players stayed on the course during the 29-minute delay. Francesco Molinari, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka are the current leaders at 7-under. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods appeared to be heating up on the back nine of Augusta National when the delay was called.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a four-year contract extension. Details of the deal have not been announced, but Shepard is expected to earn $41 million. The extension will keep him with New York for another five years, counting the final year of his rookie contract. The signing comes a month after offensive catalyst and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —The Kansas City Chiefs say former tight end Walter White has died. White was 67. The team said White’s family said he died Wednesday from complications from pancreatic cancer. He played his entire five-season pro career with the Chiefs, retiring from football after the 1979 season. In his second season, White finished among the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns.

