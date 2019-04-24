Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cubs’ Lester set to start Thursday against Dodgers

April 24, 2019 5:59 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs say ace left-hander Jon Lester is set to start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being sidelined because of a strained left hamstring.

Manager Joe Maddon says the veteran will be limited to about 75-80 pitches in his first outing since April 8, when he was hurt running the bases in the home opener against Pittsburgh. Lester is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts.

The Cubs will go with Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish and Jose Quintana in the three-game series at Arizona that starts on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

