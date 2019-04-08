Listen Live Sports

Cubs LHP Jon Lester departs with hamstring tightness

April 8, 2019 3:53 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs left-hander Jon Lester has left Chicago’s home opener against Pittsburgh because of left hamstring tightness.

Lester hit an RBI double and scored from second on Ben Zobrist’s single during Chicago’s six-run second inning on Monday. He allowed consecutive singles in the third before manager Joe Maddon replaced him with Brad Brach.

The 35-year-old Lester pitched six innings of two-run ball in each of his first two outings this year. He went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

