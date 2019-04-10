Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs place ace Lester on 10-day injured list, recall Collins

April 10, 2019 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Left-hander Jon Lester was put on the 10-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs because of a strained left hamstring.

Injured while scoring from second base on Ben Zobrist’s single in Monday’s home opener, the Cubs’ ace will miss at least one turn. The five-time All- Star is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts after going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA last year.

Chicago put Lester on the IL retroactive to Tuesday.

Lefty reliever Tim Collins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three games for Iowa. He pitched in 38 games for Washington last season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.