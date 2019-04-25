Cubs’ Russell says he’s focused on becoming a better person

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell says he’s focused on “trying to become a better person” since being suspended for 40 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife. While declining to get into any specifics, Russell said in February at Cubs camp that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for “the hurt and the pain” he caused.

Russell has been training in Arizona this month while meeting with a counselor twice a week. Barring any postponements, he would be eligible to return to the Cubs for their series opener against the Cardinals on May 3 at Wrigley Field. But Russell isn’t sure yet when he’ll be back with the team.

He said Thursday that he’s done “a lot of self-reflecting and a lot of self-growth.”

