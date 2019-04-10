Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cyprus soccer association suspends 2nd-division games

April 10, 2019 5:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus soccer association’s board has affirmed a decision to suspend all second-division games amid suspicions of widespread match-fixing.

The board says the association will work with UEFA to draft new regulations imposing penalties for matches that generated “suspicious betting activity.”

Teams will be notified of the new regulations before games resume. The association said it would also proceed with restructuring the second division ahead of next season, but didn’t provide details.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.