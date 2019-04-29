Listen Live Sports

Daniel, Fucsovics progress from rainy 1st day of Munich Open

April 29, 2019
 
MUNICH (AP) — Rain ended play early on the first day of the Munich Open on Monday with just Taro Daniel and the eighth-seeded Marton Fucsovics booking their places in the second round.

Daniel progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert of France, while Fucsovics defeated Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff’s match against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil was put back to Tuesday, as was the meeting between Ernests Gulbis and Martin Klizan.

Seeded players Diego Schwartzman, Kyle Edmund, and Guido Pella were also down to play in a packed schedule for Tuesday.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

