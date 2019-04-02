Listen Live Sports

Daniel Murphy likely to be sidelined for at least a month

April 2, 2019 7:01 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy probably will be sidelined for at least a month, Colorado manager Bud Black said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Murphy went 1 for 10 in two games after signing a $24 million, two-year contract. He was injured diving for a sharp grounder in the fourth inning Friday night against Miami. Murphy remained in the game and got his first hit with the Rockies in the ninth inning, but swelling in his finger worsened overnight and X-rays showed a fracture in the tip of his left index finger.

Murphy went on the 10-day injured list Monday, a move retroactive to Saturday, and relief pitcher Jake McGee joined him Tuesday.

McGee sprained his left knee while pitching in the eighth inning against Tampa Bay on Monday night, his second appearance this season. The 32-year-old left-hander was sidelined by left knee injuries in 2015 and 2016.

Right-hander Carlos Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

