Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

D’Arnaud activated by Mets following Tommy John surgery

April 7, 2019 2:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been activated by the New York Mets, nearly one year after he had Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

D’Arnaud was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game against Washington, and the Mets optioned catcher Tomas Nido to Triple-A Syracuse.

“It feels good. It was a long road,” said d’Arnaud, who did not start in the series finale. “It took a village to get me back here and I’m very grateful to be back and be back in the big leagues.”

The 30-year-old was 2 for 7 with one walk and one RBI in two injury rehabilitation games with Class A St. Lucie. He is a .245 career hitter with 47 homers and 162 RBIs in 397 games over parts of six seasons with New York.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

D’Arnaud last appeared in a major league game on April 8 last year, and Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated on April 17. A regular starter before he got hurt. D’Arnaud is expected to back up Wilson Ramos, who signed a two-year, $19 million deal in December.

D’Arnaud has a $3,515,000 salary and is eligible for free agency after this season.

“Just whenever they need me to play, I’ll be ready to play,” d’Arnaud said. “He’s a great person and I’m excited to work with him all year.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.